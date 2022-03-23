Kentucky State Police have identified the two people shot and killed in a recent incident in Pike County.
According to a statement, on March 18, KSP received a call reporting a shooting at Stopover.
KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road, where they discovered three people had been shot, the statement said.
Two individuals at the residence, the statement said, had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Those victims were identified on March 23 as being Jaion Divins, 20, and Lendin Ellis, 21, both of Ohio.
A third person, the statement said, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. That person had not been publicly identified by police as of presstime on March 23.
The investigation, the statement said, is being led by Det. Joseph Coleman, who was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.