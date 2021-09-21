Millard School would like to announce their Citizens of the Month for the month of August. These students have worked hard at being respectful, being responsible and being ready to learn.They have been standout figures to the faculty, staff and their peers and were nominated by their teachers for being wonderful members of our community. “We want to give these students a big shoutout and say congratulations,” the school’s administration said in a statement. “You're all developing into wonderful human beings, so keep doing what you're doing!” Those students recognized included:
• Kindergarten: Hadley Fields, Brennan Fields, Elijah Adkins, Arayah Sparks, Margaret Young and Draven Adkins
• 1st Grade: Zayden Anderson, Lexi May, Levi Branham, Abigail Slone Hylton, Isabela Kauble and Ernest Akers
• 2nd Grade: Easton Lockhart and Lakyn Conn
• 3rd Grade: Brennan Wright and Holley Parsons
• 4th Grade: Keyan Slone and Neveah Bartley
• 5th Grade: Samuel Adkins and Lily Ratliff
• 6th Grade: Hannah Bartley and Rylon Riley
• 7th Grade: Izzy Justice and Peyton Coleman
• 8th Grade: Jason Elswick and Makayla Stiltner