Millard School recently announced its honor roll for the second nine weeks. Those students making the honor roll included:
2nd Grade
All As: Zoe Blackburn, Benjamin Estep, Kennedy Fields, Zachary Herndon, Tyson Hess, Holley Parsons, Grac’Lyn Prater, KayeLeigh Sanders, River Sifers, Brennan Wright
B or Better: Atreyu Adkins, Elijah Abshire, Kayden Adkins, Paisley Adkins, Leland Anderson, Macyn Chaney, Joseph Charles, Presley Coleman, Jaxon Damron, Kayden Gibson, Baylee Hunter, Adyson Jones, Kolson McCoy, Kathleen Sanders, Caleb Thacker, Isaac Thacker, Aubree Tibbs
3rd Grade
All As : Ariana Carroll, Kylee Combs, Alexis Gibson, Leigha Hopkins, Brayden Johnson, Braylee Johnson, Kennedi Justice, Kailey Justice, Mason McCarty, Aydin Price, Carrigan Ratliff, Aiden Robinson, Alee Sparks, Keestin Webb, Alexis Wells, Brantlee Wright
B or Better: Jeffery Belcher, Hannah Bevins, Bryson Coleman, Jasmine Coleman, Kamryn Fields, Ariana Gillespie, Rylan Hicks, Kaleb Johnson, Aubrey McCoy, Christin Mullins, Jett Perry, Ralenn Robinson, Lillianna Sanders, Rylee Skeens, Aubria Smith, Zachary Taylor, Garrett White
4th Grade
All As: Clarence Adkins, Jr., Samuel Adkins, Isabella Belcher, Irelynn Bowling, Gracie Coleman, Kailyn Coleman, Andrea Collins, Christopher Hall, Porter Hamilton, Abigail Jones, Kyler Keene, Aiden Martinez, Arian Martinez, Lily Ratliff, Sophia Reynolds, Kaden Rose, Kenli Rose, Adam Runyon, Kealyn Sifers, Haleigh Slone, Abigail Wallace
B or Better: Isabella Bentley, Brady Bowling, Heaven Campbell, James Cantrell, Arianna Holstein, Haydon Ramey, Ashton Robinson, Blake Runyon
5th Grade
All As: Ayden Adkins, Blaze Adkins, Payton Blackburn, Kylee Caldwell, James Chaney, Savannah Church, Jacob Coleman, Canaan Ramey, Dawson Rose, Noah Wallace
B or Better: Jason Charles, William Collins, Bennett Colucci, Kylie Johnson, Luke Moore, Rylon Riley, Chase Sifers, Canaan Slone,
6th Grade
All As: Jacob Hinkle, Josie Huffman, Ambria Thacker
B or Better: Mayci Cline, Aaron Elkins, Kaylee Hurley, Chloe Justice, Ashton Hinkle, Laken Reed, Alexis Sifers, Abby Worix
7th Grade
All As: Savannah Baldridge, Jude Branham, Amelia Coleman, Ian Ramey, Miley Riddle, Olivia Stanley
B or Better: Annabelle Adkins, Timmy Adkins, James Coleman, Kailey Gibson
8th Grade:
All As: Gabby Damron, Jeremy Dills, Savannah Keeter, Damien Ramsey, Emily Ramsey, Maleigh Salyers, Hannah Steffey, Brylon Swiney, Lindsey Thacker
B or Better: Jenna Bevins, Ashley Butche, Braiden Collett, Deborah Compton, Abby Hopkins, Alivia Meade, Ashley Moore, Jacob Norman, Jayden Thacker, Darrin Vance
