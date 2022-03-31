Mingo County, WV, man charged in Pike shooting

A Baisden, West Virginia, man was arrested in the early morning hours of March 31 after, police said, he shot another man in the leg
According to the arrest citation, on March 30, Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting at Turkey Creek Road in South Williamson, in which a man had been shot in the leg. The caller, the citation said, was transporting the victim to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Trooper Dustin Thompson, the citation said, made contact with the victim in the emergency room and learned that Dakota Lance Lester, 24, of Gilbert Creek Road, had shot the victim as a result of an argument over Lester’s ex-girlfriend.
The ex-girlfriend, Thompson wrote, told him that Lester had sent her a message prior to the incident, stating he was going to put the victim in the hospital.
Lester, the citation said, later contacted Thompson via phone and advised he wanted to meet with troopers to turn himself in.
Upon contact, Thompson wrote in the citation, Lester refused to speak without a lawyer present and was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where he was charged with first-degree assault.