Several emergency agencies responded to a report of a missing two-year-old in the City of Coal Run Village on Dec. 11
“We received a call of a missing female juvenile at approximately 3:30 pm,” Coal Run Police Officer Ashley Cook said. “The child was reported missing from a residence on Flora Street in Coal Run.
“A search was conducted inside the residence and surrounding areas,” Cook said. “After a secondary search inside the residence, the child was found just before the arrival of search dogs.”
Cook said the toddler was unharmed and safe.
Coal Run Police was assisted by members of the Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department and Pikeville Police Department, as well as Coal Run Public Safety and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.