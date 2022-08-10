A missionary team, already in the region, changed their plans abruptly following flash flooding that struck the region in late July.
Kalea Cruz, with Experience Missions, said the team has been in the region since June 1 and are scheduled to leave Aug. 13.
“We’ve been doing constant mission work both outreach and construction,” Cruz said. “We’ve helped build wheelchair ramps, sort clothes, served meals and we’ve helped with flood relief.”
Cruz said when the flooding occurred, the team quickly changed their plans to focus on helping flood victims in any way they could.
“Of course, this came very quickly so we had to change our plans, but we found a lot of work,” Cruz said. “We’ve been working with churches like Faith Baptist Church at Myra and a church in Neon and we’ve helped at distribution centers.”
The team is working out of First Presbyterian Church in Pikeville where Pastor Scot Robinson said he was surprised at how quickly the group switched from their original plans to helping flood victims.
“We have been giving out cleaning supplies here and this group has stepped right up to help us get those supplies out to those in need,” Robinson said. “They have really been a blessing to us here in the community.”
Cruz said that Experience Missions is based out of Washington state with staff in Michigan, but the members are from across the country.
“I’m from Indian, but we have members here in Pikeville from Wyoming, Minnesota and Idaho,” Cruz said. “However, throughout the approximately two months we’ve been here, we’ve had members from California to New Jersey here.”
Robinson said area churches have come together and are working together to help flood victims.
“My favorite part of the whole experience is having different churches working together,” Robinson said. “And while the mission team is staying with us, we’ve had Baptist churches and Methodist churches involved with people coming in and all working together with a common mission cause for the Lord.”
Cruz said the group numbers as many as 44 in Pikeville at any one time.
The group has worked with various organizations such as the East Kentucky Dream Center, Thankful Hearts, Grace Fellowship and the Appalachian Pregnancy Center during their time in the region.
“It’s been a true blessing having these folks with us after two years of not being able to have mission teams in because of COVID,” Robinson said. “They came in and showed the light of the Lord in so many places and showed a lot of people they are loved by God and that means everything.”
For more information, you can check out the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville’s Facebook page or call the church at, (606) 437-4578.