Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike County Dec. 2 to present more than $2.1 million in funding for projects that will deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer infrastructure.
“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to strengthen our water infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth,” Beshear said during a press conference at the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom.
The funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.
“These awards from the Cleaner Water Program will ensure the residents of Pike County have clean, safe drinking water and efficient wastewater systems. This will not only support the health and wellbeing of its citizens but ensure the continued economic momentum of this region as well,” Beshear said.
Projects receiving funding include the City of Pikeville was awarded $451,480 to design and construct a carbon feeder, backwash system and high-service pump, all of which will upgrade the existing water treatment plant. Installation of this system should decrease disinfection byproducts in the water and significantly improve water quality.
The City of Elkhorn City was awarded $57,403 to construct approximately 1,050 feet of new water line along West Main Street, to restore hydraulic capacity within the system and ensure a dependable water source for the system’s 600 existing customers.
The Mountain Water District was awarded $1,616,674 for the Brushy Creek-Sycamore water line extension project, which will install 54,000 feet of water line and provide a dependable drinking water supply to 125 new residential customers and one newly constructed mining facility.
Beshear also presented a ceremonial check to the Pike County Fiscal Court, which was awarded $700,000 last month, to install 3,000 feet of electric lines at the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park. On Nov. 15, Gov. Beshear and Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $9.18 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds for economic development projects in 10 Eastern Kentucky counties.
“We could not have moved forward with the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park but for Congressman Hal Rogers and Gov. Beshear,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “Two and half million dollars just this year alone for infrastructure for that project.”
Jones reiterated that Pike County has had millions of dollars in coal severance tax money come through with little if any investment in infrastructure.
“You can’t bring jobs to a region without having a place to put them,” Jones explained. “You can’t build factories without the infrastructure in place.
“The commitment this fiscal court made is that we are going to focus on economic development and investing in the future of Pike County,” Jones said. “I think you’re seeing this with the funds we are receiving will be spent on infrastructure.”