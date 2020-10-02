A state inmate who was transferred to the Pike County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Brian Morris, Pike County jailer, said Oct. 1 the protocols in place at the jail worked to both identify the case and protect staff and other inmates.
“This inmate was in contact with two other inmates and all three have been placed in quarantine,” Morris said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the two staff members who transported the inmate have been told to get tested.
“Both staff members had their PPE on,” Morris said. “If their tests come back negative they’ll be back to work Tuesday.”
