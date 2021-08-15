According to the National Safety Council’s most recent data, in 2019 there were 39,740 gun-related deaths in the United States.
Of that total, 500, or about 1 percent, were the result of accidental shootings.
But if you were one of the victims, or the mother, father, or sibling left behind to mourn your death for the remainder of their lives, this seemingly small proportion then becomes 100 percent and catastrophically important.
No one knows this tangible percentage more than Blackberry resident Kendra Mahon, her sons Chris and Garrett, and her daughter Carrigan.
That’s because on Feb. 5, 2020, the family found themselves swirling out of control to the top of this statistical vortex when Kendra’s youngest — 16-year-old Daulton — while alone in the house, was killed by the inadvertent discharge of a shotgun that had fallen from his grip as he was retrieving it from a gun safe.
In the 18 months since that ill-fated and tragic night, Kendra and her family have attempted, admittedly not always successfully, to come to grips with what she describes as the unimaginable grief that accompanies the unexpected loss of family member — particularly when it’s the sudden death of a child.
It becomes exponentially difficult, Kendra said, especially when you realize this untimely death may have possibly been prevented.
“I had worked as an EMT for 17 years, and I currently work in a hospital, I had seen tragedies like this many times,” she said. “You think you can imagine what it’s like, but you don’t even have the slightest idea until something like this happens to your family and you know in your heart it didn’t have to happen.”
During a gravesite ceremony to commemorate what would have been Daulton’s 18th birthday and that about 30 family members and friends attended last Friday evening, Kendra additionally told the gathering her main goal going forward is to do whatever she can to help prevent similar tragedies from visiting other families.
Specifically, she wants to use Daulton’s story to bring about more gun safety awareness for both kids and adults and, ideally, help other families avoid possibly someday joining hers in that “100 percent” statistical group.
“I was working that evening so I prayed, as I always do, that God would take care of him, but He didn’t, at least not in my way but in His way,” she said just prior to a commemorative balloon-release ceremony. “I’ve really struggled with that, but because of your prayers I’m doing better and I want to do whatever I can to keep other families from ever having to go through what my family has suffered through this last year and a half.”
What she specifically wants to do, Kendra explained, is bring about awareness for “a common tragedy” by working with schools and various organizations like gun safety groups and the National Rifle Association.
Kendra contacted the NRA and is now waiting to hear back from officials about taking on an active role in that organization’s gun and hunter’s safety classes.
“My plan is to speak at as many schools as I possibly can wherever I can, as well as at gun safety seminars, to try to make people more aware of just how sudden and unexpectedly something like this can happen,” she said. “I especially want to speak to younger kids like Daulton who use guns to hunt or target shoot, or even just to people in general that regularly handle guns, that shooting accidents can and tragically do happen to anyone at any time.”