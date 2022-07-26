The Mountain Grrl Experience drew crowds throughout the weekend to Pikeville for an event intended to bring people together for music, visual arts and other creative activities, with a secondary purpose of raising funds for local organizations.
One of those events held as a part of the Mountain Grrl Experience focused on visual art.
In just minutes, festival goers filled the seats under the tent at the Appalachian Wireless Pavilion where artist Jessica Salyers offered an art experience for all ages and genders.
Salyers opened the art session with a moment of therapeutic calm, as she asked her new art students to close their eyes and breathe in and out, casting aside their worries and fears. She then instructed them to paint exactly what they feel, adding that there is no wrong way.
A Salyersville native, Salyers is a mixed media painter blending her painting skills with her own therapeutic practices of 10 years, resulting in the Art Positive Project Inc. Art Positive became established in 2018 and officially became a nonprofit in 2019.
Salyers said she was thrilled to be a part of Mountain Grrl Experience, that empowering women is important and that the charities — WestCare Perry A. Cline Emergency Shelter and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services — are great causes.
“Robin Irwin asked me to actually be a part last year, and I am back this year, and I am thrilled to be here,” Salyers said. “When people come to one of my classes I want to express to them, it’s totally therapeutic, and it can relieve stress, people seem to respond really well.”
Salyers’ evolution into teaching the healing properties of art allowed her to introduce another element to this union and extend the experience to Eastern Kentucky communities.
Salyers said she teaches through her own life experiences.
“I have personally dealt with depression and have been in some dark places, and used dark colors in my art,” Salyers said. “In my classes, I challenge people to explore their feelings using guided meditation to help release any mental blocks.”
Kris Preston, a member of the musical group Coaltown Dixie and an organizer of Mountain Grrl, said Salyers brings positive ideas to the table and her art is one of a kind.
“We love Jessica, she is a champion for women,” Preston said. “She was with us last year. Our relationship with her has grown and she is just a positive and totally creative person.”
Preston said there were 30 vendors this year at Mountain Grrl and that people reached out to the committee this year asking to participate.
“Everyone that said they were going to participate this year, they came out,” Preston said. “The Kentucky Foundation for Women gave us a generous grant — ‘Arts Meets Activism grant — which helped pay our speakers, musicians and artists. And we are excited about the huge crowds that have come. It has been a success and we look forward to next year.”
To learn more about Jessica Salyers and Art Positive Project Inc., visit the organization’s Facebook page.
To stay informed about Mountain Grrl Experience, visit, www.mountaingirlexperience.com.