During a special meeting on Dec. 10, Mountain Water District’s Board of Commissioners came one step closer to approving a capital improvement plan which will help set a course for improvement of the district’s infrastructure over the next 15 years.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard from Stephen Caudill, vice president of Bell Engineering, who laid out in detail the plan, which focuses heavily on reducing the district’s water loss, including potential funding sources for the work.
Among those potential funding sources is a possible $3 to $4 monthly surcharge on customers’ bills which the district could request permission from the Kentucky Public Service Commission to enact.
The plan, which could be approved as early as the district’s next regular meeting, set for Dec. 22, splits the various parts of improvement plan into five three-year periods, beginning with a variety of projects in the first three years, Caudill told the board.
Included in that proposed plan for the first three years are the development of project profiles for several improvements, including:
• Replacement of service line connections to the Marrowbone area
• Replacement of water main in the Burning Fork, Dorton Hill and Cornette Road areas
• Zone meter installation
• Replacement of several booster pump stations
• Water treatment plant improvements, instrumentation purchase, telemetry improvements and property acquisition
• The purchase of general equipment
• Skid tank rehabilitation and to purchase and install pressure-reducing valves.
Caudill said that the plan is set up in such a way that it doesn’t focus on only one area of the district’s infrastructure at a time.
“It kind of hits all of your components of your system,” he said. “It hits service lines, storage lines, pump stations, and it does that at various times over the 15-year period.”
That, Caudill said, will prevent the district from ignoring some parts of its infrastructure in favor of others.
He said that the district’s actions over the past several years have already set the district on a course to complete the improvements.
“I’ve got to say that your management team has already been very proactive in this,” he said. “You look at the meter replacement, the zone metering that’s going in, the fact that you’re in a situation where you’re taking care of your tanks and not waiting until it becomes a massive issue — all three of those are proactive steps that are extremely important.”
Caudill pointed out that there is no way to accurately predict the regulatory requirements or infrastructure needs the district will face over a period of 15 years.
“This is just a plan and you’ll have to make adjustments to that plan,” he said.
One of the primary focuses of the plan is reducing the district’s unaccounted-for water loss, something that is also a focus of the PSC, which has taken several actions over the past few years to hold districts accountable for the water they lose due to infrastructure issues.
By implementing the improvements outlined in the capital improvement plan, Caudill said, the district could expect to see its unaccounted-for water volume change from more than 780 million gallons in 2020 to just over 336 million gallons in 2035, a more than 50 percent reduction in unaccounted-for water.
Caudill mentioned numerous funding sources for the various components of the capital improvement plan, including federal and state grants and loans, but also mentioned the possibility of instituting a surcharge to just be dedicated to the completion of the leak reduction part of the plan.
Caudill said in the plan that the PSC has recently approved surcharges for districts ranging from $3.50 per customer per month to $4.
The plan shows that MWD would bring in an estimated $594,000 annually through a $3 surcharge and $792,000 annually through a $4 surcharge.
Any surcharge, Caudill said, would have to be approved by the PSC and can only be used for a particular project or goal.
MWD Commissioner Randy Tackett asked if the district could set a larger surcharge for commercial customers, to which Caudill responded that the district could ask for the surcharge at any level they’d want, including charging a higher surcharge for customers paying a larger bill.
Caudill said that, if the district applied for a surcharge, it could almost expect to receive permission to implement it.
“I would expect this to be approved,” Caudill said. “I’d be very surprised, given the encouragement that I’ve seen them give districts, if it wasn’t approved, the surcharge.”
Tackett said he sees the district has having two main problems — issues with the district’s water purchases and water loss, which the district is being required to get to a level of less than 15 percent.
How long that surcharge could last, Tackett said, was a question.
The surcharge, Caudill said, would only be in effect for the amount of time it would be needed for the leak reduction part of the plan. If the district began realizing savings that the PSC saw as rendering the surcharge unnecessary, the PSC, he said, would likely ask the district to remove it. Or, he said, the district could request that the surcharge be taken off.
Tackett said he would want a surcharge to be removed as soon as possible.
“If we’re going to put a $4 a month, $3.50 a month surcharge on our customers, I’d like to see that come off just as soon as we could,” he said.
The district, Caudill said, could conceivably take the money it sees in savings over the 15 years and accelerate the completion of the improvement plan, which would reduce the amount of time the surcharge would be needed, as well.
District Administrator Roy Sawyers pointed out that the district has already made tremendous progress, dropping its water loss by 10 percent recently to around 25 percent.
“We’ve already cut it 10 percent in a fairly short period of time,” he said. “I think if we could keep progressing in the direction we’re going, I think we’ll beat the 15 years in general.”
The report also brings up the possibility of rate increases for which the district could implement with the OK from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
Caudill included in the proposed plan potential rate study/rate increases as a part of each of the five three-year periods for which the improvement plan applies.
The district may act on the plan in its next regular meeting, currently set for Dec. 22. Officials said the district may also begin the process of applying for permission to implement the surcharge at that time, as well.
