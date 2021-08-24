The Board of Commissioners of the Mountain Water District will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. Due to the governor’s current mandates regarding large gatherings, the meeting will be held via both in-person and Zoom Meetings and posted on the District’s website at, mountainwaterdistrictky.com.
Mountain Water District to meet
- A News-Express Staff Report
