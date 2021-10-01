During a special called Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners meeting Sept. 28, the board decided to put a proposed surcharge request on hold.
During his manager’s report, Roy Sawyers informed the commissioners of a recent Pike County Fiscal Court meeting and a decision regarding American Reform Plan (ARP) money that was made by county commissioners.
“I spoke with Gerald Wuetcher and he said his draft will be ready the first week of October,” Sawyers said. “I spoke with him on the phone and explained our situation with the fiscal court and I told him to finish the draft and not to do anything beyond that.”
Wuetcher is a lawyer with the Stoll, Keenon and Ogden law firm in Lexington, who was tasked with preparing the surcharge application for MWD to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
“I told him to halt any other work on the project,” Sawyers said. “Because I guess we’ll be suspending based on the funding from the fiscal court.”
On April 14 of this year, a notice was given to the PSC from MWD of their intent to apply for a surcharge to finance its water loss control efforts.
The proposed surcharge would have been for three years and would have added approximately $5.87 monthly to water customers’ bills.
During the Sept. 21 fiscal court meeeting, the court voted unanimously to give MWD $1.3 million in ARP money that the county has received to either reduce, delay or eliminate the need for a surcharge.
The action taken by MWD has suspended any further work in applying for a surcharge.
The amount of water loss within PSC guidelines is 15 percent.
MWD current water loss for the year thus far is at 22.82 percent. This percentage has been decreasing since 2018 when the water loss rate was at 39 percent.
The MWD board of commissioners voted unanimously to accept Sawyer’s report.