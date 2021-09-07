The Pikeville Fire Department is always busy either answering calls for service or with training.
But the past 60 days have been exceptionally busy as crews have responded to multiple rescue calls.
According to Pikeville Fire Department Chief Patrick Bentley, the department has responded to high water and high angle rescues.
“Back in July, we responded to a water rescue that placed our crews in danger themselves as they responded to a kayaker in distress,” Bentley said. “She got into a swift part of the river and came across a tree that had fallen and it was actually pulling her under and she was stuck there.
“A bystander had jumped in to try to help the woman and the tree nearly took them both down,” Bentley explained.
Pikeville Fire responded with heavy rescue, EMS and launched a rescue boat.
“Battalion Chief Kevin Miracle jumped in to assist the bystander to bring the woman to shore,” Bentley said. “Then Lt. Matt Stevens entered the water to assist them.”
Bentley said the woman was transported to Pikeville Medical Center and stayed several days in the ICU. She survived but the story could have had a tragic outcome had it not been for the training department personnel go through.
“Quick response and our training paid off,” Bentley said. “We are always training and learning new techniques.”
A couple of weeks ago, Pikeville Fire responded to the Cut Through to perform a high angle rescue.
“A subject was running from police and ran through the side of the cut-thru and got stuck on a ledge,” Bentley said. “The crews set up a high angle rescue, rappelled down and got the subject and hauled him back up in a stokes basket and we had our swift water rescue team in an airboat below just in case.”
Last week week, Pikeville Fire responded to assist Coal Run Fire Department when flash flooding occurred on Stone Coal Road.
“We got people out of that situation,” Bentley said. “We deployed our rapid response boat with three personnel onboard to get the first victim who was actually stuck in a car and we deployed our airboat to get the other subject.”
Bentley also discussed a riding lawnmower incident in which the victim was cutting his lawn when the bank gave way and he went down over the hill some 100 feet.
“We performed another high-angle rescue this past weekend on that call,” Bentley said. “We are an all-hazard fire department. We train constantly on not only firefighting and car wrecks but on the high and low angle rescues, building collapse, trench rescue, confined space rescue, we are a multi-faceted fire department.”
Several members of the department were recognized for the kayaker rescue recently by the Pikeville City Commission and by the department.
The very first recipients of the Lifesaving medal award went to Battalion Chief Kevin Miracle and Lt. Matt Stevens.
Also recognized were firefighter Robert Goff, Firefighter Keven Fox, Battalion Chief Jamie Sparks (who recently retired in August) and Firefighter Austin Akers, who all received a unit citation award for their efforts in that rescue.