A Pike County grand jury will now hear the case of a Pikeville man charged with murder.
Monroe Jackson, 56, of Caney Drive, Pikeville, was arrested and charged with murder after Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting at Jackson’s residence, where they found Ryan Hurts deceased in a neighbor’s driveway, according to court documents.
Hurst died of a gunshot wound to his chest.
After hearing testimony from Kentucky State Police Trooper Cody Stiltner at the preliminary hearing on Sept. 29, Pike County District Judge Tommy May ruled that there is enough evidence for probable cause and sent the case to a grand jury for consideration.
Jackson is being held in the Pike County Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.