Mountain Water District announced Feb. 25 that there will be a scheduled outage from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Ky. 292 area due to a main water line repair.
A boil water advisory will be issued upon restoration of service, MWD said. Water used for drinking or cooking purposes should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least three minutes prior to consumption.
The affected area is:
• From 2983 Ky. 292 to Marcum Road, including Falls Branch, Slaters Branch and all other side hollows.
MWD apologizes for any inconvenience the outage may cause.
