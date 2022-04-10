During the March 31 meeting of the Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners, a resolution was discussed to require MWD to conduct a rate study and operations review.
The review will occur every three years ending on a calendar year.
The resolution stated that the last rate study MWD conducted was in 2014-2015.
According to a statement from the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Kentucky PSC recommends a rate and operations review by a water district every three years to ensure revenue is adequate to properly operate the system over the long term and periodic rate reviews are more favorable for rate payers as any increases in rates would occur in smaller increments as compared to the larger percentage increases which occur when rates are adjusted at longer intervals.
The MWD board of commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the resolution to require MWD to conduct a rate study and operations review every three years, ending on a calendar year.
The board also will reserve issuance of a continuing contract for those services until additional research has been conducted.
This is not a resolution requesting a rate increase but a resolution to conduct a rate study and operations review which could lead to a rate increase in the future.