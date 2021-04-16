The Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners approved a plan during a special called meeting April 14 to approve an application to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for a surcharge to be added to MWD customer’s bills.
The surcharge, according to the plan passed, would add $5.87 a month to water bills.
The proposed surcharge would cover the cost of hiring three additional three-person crews, material, equipment and vehicles to aggressively attack water loss through leak remediation.
The option would be a three-year plan if approved by the PSC.
Water loss through leakage is strictly enforced by the PSC. The PSC allowable percentage is under 15 percent. MWD’s leak percentage for the last 6 months was 27 percent.
The process to request a surcharge is lengthy, according to MWD officials. After the official presentation of the plan by attorneys representing MWD, it could take four to six months for the PSC to issue its ruling which could be outright approval or a denial of the request.
According to MWD board of commissioners chairman Johnny Dennison, there is a possibility that the surcharge may become unnecessary.
“There is one caveat in this whole deal,” Dennison said. “While we need to pursue this surcharge, we may get some stimulus money, so this may not come to fruition but for now we have to pursue it.”
The plan still has to be presented to the PSC and that could take up to two months.
