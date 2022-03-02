The Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners met Feb. 24 in regular session and heard from several engineers and received updates on several ongoing projects.
Tim Campoy, with Environmental Design Consultants, presented updates on the Phelps hydrology study and the Huddy (Ky. 199) DOT relocation project along with an update on the Fishtrap hydraulic modification project.
Steve Caudill, with Bell Engineering, provided an update on the water loss reduction plan phase 1 which included the board approving an engineering agreement and addendum and approval of a subaward agreement with the Pike County Fiscal Court.
Mike Hill, with Summit Engineering, provided updates on the Maynard Fork water line extension project and the Brusy/Sycamore water line extension project.
District Manager Roy Sawyers presented his monthly operating report in which he provided updates on daily operations, funding, water loss, radio read project.
The board reported that a resolution will be ready at the next meeting of the commission regarding a 3-year rate study.