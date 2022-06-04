During the regular Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners meeting May 26, the board began by recognizing an outgoing board member.
Kevin Varney tendered his resignation shortly before the April board meeting citing personal reasons for his departure. The board voted to accept his resignation during that meeting.
Board Chairman Johnny Denison presented Varney with a plaque and card saying it had been a pleasure to serve with him on the board.
“This is a token of our appreciation for your years of service on this board,” Denison said.
The board also received project updates from engineering firms Environmental Design Consultants, Bell Engineering and Summit Engineering.
Projects include Phelps Hydrology study, Huddy DOT relocation project, Fishtrap Hydraulic modification project, water loss reduction plan phase 1, Maynard Fork water line extension project, and the Brushy/Sycamore water line extension project.
According to Mike Hill with Summit engineering, they’re waiting for environmental clearance and rural development fund approval for the Maynard Fork project and he informed the board that it was okay to advertise for bids on the Brushy/Sycamore project.
The board voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for bids on that project.
The next scheduled meeting of the MWD board is set for 5 p.m. June 30.