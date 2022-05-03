The Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners is a member short with the announcement of the resignation of Kevin Varney.
During the MWD board meeting April 28, it was announced that Varney had tendered his resignation earlier in the week.
While no specific reason was given, district manager Roy Sawyers said he understood it was for personal reasons but did not elaborate.
With the acceptance of Varney’s resignation, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones will nominate a replacement with the fiscal court confirming the nomination.
Also discussed was the current billing procedure used by MWD to send out bills to customers.
Commissioner Randy Tackett said the current system is becoming costly.
“With the postal rate going up in a couple of months, I was wondering if we might want to switch back to a postcard-type of bill,” Tackett said. “Right now, we’re sending out an envelope size bill with the bill and a return envelope and I was wondering if we went back to the postcard style if that would save money.”
After discussing the issue and the cost of new equipment that would have to be purchased to switch to the postcard bill, the board voted to continue sending the bills out in the current fashion but eliminating the return envelope after the current supply runs out.
It is estimated that with the elimination of the return envelope, the district will save $1,000 per month in billing costs.
“I think that’s the way to go,” board chairman Johnny Denison said. “With the cost of just about everything going up, a savings of $12,000 per year will be helpful.”
The board also received updates on various ongoing projects from engineers from Summit Engineering, Bell Engineering and Environmental Design Consultants.
The board also agreed to reach out to Wallen, Puckett and Anderson certified public accounting firm to see if their price to conduct the annual audit of MWD was approximately the same as last year and, if so, to secure them to conduct the audit this year.