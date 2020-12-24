Michael Blackburn, chairman of the Mountain Water District commission, tendered his resignation following the Dec. 22 special called meeting of the commission’s board.
In a letter of resignation to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, provided to the News-Express at Blackburn’s request, Blackburn said that “due to my current employment situation, I am no longer able to continue my responsibilities as member of the Board of Commissioners.”
Blackburn’s resignation is effective Jan. 1.
In the resignation letter, Blackburn said he was “leaving with a great sense of accomplishment of some of the significant projects Mountain Water District has undertaken during my affiliation.”
Blackburn stated that he was proud of the “completed the radio-read meter replacement project, the soft start PLC installation on the major pump stations, and the substantial completion of the Belfry Sewer Project.”
Blackburn also stated that “We returned the management of the Mountain Water District to public management, retired millions of dollars of debt, and the last three annual financial audits have been stellar.”
Blackburn ended his letter by saying, “Our water district is in better condition now than it was when I joined the Board, and I am certain the District will continue to improve under the guidance of the current board and its initiatives.”
No information was available at presstime as to who will replace Blackburn on the board or who will succeed him as chairman.
