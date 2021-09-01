During a Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners meeting August 26, commissioners voiced concern and aggravation with their outside counsel who is preparing the proposed surcharge for MWD.
The district secured the services of Stoll, Keenon, Ogden law firm in Lexington, to prepare a proposal for the surcharge to be presented to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
An update was emailed to the commissioners by attorney Gerald E. Wuetcher indicating he was running behind and is expecting to have a preliminary proposal draft ready for the commissioners to review during the first part of September and it is approved by the commissioners, he would file it with the PSC by mid-September.
Once in the hands of the PSC, they will make their recommendation between 90 to 120 days.
Originally, the proposal was to have been ready in June and presented to the commissioners for their approval then.
MWD district is continuing with their surcharge application with the PSC even though the Pike county fiscal court has set aside $3.5 million from the approximately $11 million the county is projected to receive from the American Relief Plan signed by President Joe Biden.
During the April 20 fiscal court meeting, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones suggested the move which was passed by the court.
“We believe, after talking with the chairman of MWD, if we can commit $3.5 million they would be able to forgo the surcharge,” Jones said.
Unfortunately, to date, the county is still awaiting the funding and guidance on how they can spend and allocate the funds.
Since the county hasn’t received the ARP funding as of yet, MWD is continuing with their surcharge proposal.
If the surcharge is fully approved by the PSC, customers would see an approximate increase of $5.87 to their monthly bill for the next three years.