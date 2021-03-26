Mountain Water District (MWD) recently presented its 2021 budget to the Pike County Fiscal Court.
The budget runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 and was presented to the court at its March 16 meeting by MWD District Manager Roy Sawyers and MWD Board Commissioner Kevin Varney.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones told the court he had requested a list of projects from MWD.
“We’ve asked Roy to give us a list of the water projects, short line extensions and other bigger projects,” Jones said. “These are projects that need to be done.
“Plus I asked for some of the major infrastructure needs,” Jones said. “The fiscal court under the Biden economic development act is going to get about $11 million.”
That money, he said, is restricted in use, and could potentially benefit water infrastructure in the county, among other infrastructure projects.
“It’s going to be a lot tighter than what the other monies where there was a lot more discretion,” Jones explained. “One of the things we can do is use this money for
water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“We want to use this to help match the economic development administration grant that we have an application in for,” Jones said. “There are some projects such as the waterline extensions into Brushy and Sycamore of Lower Johns Creek that this money could go toward.”
Judge Jones said that he hopes to know exactly how much money the court will be receiving and what the parameters will be on the use of it.
Varney informed the court on the budget from MWD.
“Our 2021 budget was recently submitted and is based on the most recent 12 months activity,” Varney said. “We all know that 2020 was an unusual year for everybody.” So because of the problem of billable accounts, we really couldn’t enforce any kind of action on those so revenue was down a little. We expect 2021 to rebound.
“The MWD operating revenues will be around $10.8 million. Operating and maintenance expenses of $8.7 million and other expenses total expenses of 13 million,” Varney said. “Which, if you’re looking at this strictly in black and white, shows an expected loss of $2.2 million but part of that is over $4 million in depreciation which we know is not a cash flow expense.”
“If you factor out the depreciation, where is the district at when it gets down to the bottom line?” Judge Jones asked.
“This budget would be about a $2 million surplus,” Varney replied. “We’ve been able to maintain our reserves and our KIA and RD reserve that we have to maintain because of debt and each of them have an access of $860,000 and we’ve start an O & M reserve that we’ve built up to about $350,000 and that’s still keeping up with our debt service every month along with payroll and other expenses.”
Jones said he appreciates the information and will get money to the district for the infrastructure projects as soon as possible.
“We want to make sure that Mountain Water is solvent, that your infrastructure needs are met but more importantly that the folks like the people in Brushy, Sycamore and these other areas that are desperately in need of public water have access to finally get it,” Jones said.
Jones also acknowledged the improvement in MWD detecting water loss.
“There has been a significant improvement in the water loss percentage where in 2019 it was almost 37 percent,” Jones said. “That’s projected to be down to under 29 percent this year, so I do think that is a significant improvement.
“That is one of the areas that the Public Service Commission (PSC) hit Mountain Water on over the years,” Jones said. “No business can survive if they were losing 37 percent of everything they made or sold. We want to make sure that we use some of this money to help you all address that water loss issue.”
According to Sawyers, the current water loss is around 29 percent and that’s with MWD’s little over 1,000 miles of water line they maintain.
“My big concern and part of my criticism of the prior board was that no money was set aside to address this,” Jones said. “The PSC target is 15 percent water loss.
“One of our priorities will be helping Mountain Water get to where it needs to be in terms of water loss, infrastructure upgrades and repairs and maintenance,” Jones said.
The court voted unanimously to acknowledge the receipt of the MWD budget.
