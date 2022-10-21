Mountain Water District officials say there is a strong need to increase employees’ pay and took action toward that goal in a special meeting Oct. 17.
During the meeting, the MWD Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to apply to the Kentucky Public Service Commission for pay rate increases for employees which would be funded through rate increases.
MWD Administrator Roy Sawyers told the board that the district’s pay scale is below companies and organizations which employ similar workers and it is costing the district.
“We’ve lost so far this year through September ... 18 employees,” he said. “That’s an average of two a month.”
The reason, Sawyers said, is simple.
“Our salary structure’s not high enough,” he said. “We’re losing them to competitors, we’re not competitive enough. We’re losing them to the fiscal court. We’re losing them to the state. One was an employee we lost to the city.”
Sawyers presented a plan to the board which would grant a 10.86 percent annual hourly rate increase, a 4.888 percent annual salary rate increase and an 8.33 percent manpower annual hourly rate percentage increase.
The total cost to the district, Sawyers said, is estimated, for both the water and sewer sides of the district, to be $324,062. The estimates show that the increases would add $1.24 monthly to water customers’ bills if only water customers funded the water employees’ increase and $2.76 per month to sewer customers’ bills if only sewer customers funded the sewer side employees’ increase
If both water and sewer were combined and applied to both water and sewer customers, Sawyers presented to the board, it would add $1.43 per month to
customers’ bills.
Sawyers said, however, that those numbers are based only on estimates.
“It’s just an estimated cost to the best of our ability,” he said. “The rate study expert will be the one to finalize that cost per customer number.”
Commissioner Mitch Justice said it’s important that the district pay its employees well.
“Definitely we want our employees to be able to live good healthy lives, number one,” he said. “They’re our neighbors and friends, too, and they’re also water customers.”
Sawyers said the last pay raise the district’s employees saw was more than a year ago and was only 2 to 3 percent.