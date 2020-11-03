Mountain Water District (MWD) is urging area volunteer fire departments (VFD) to report their water usage in a timely fashion.
During its October board meeting, MWD announced it will begin sending out invoices of penalty to Pike County volunteer fire departments that do not send in their water usage report by the 10th of each month.
Fire departments use fire hydrants not only to fight fires but to fill up their trucks with water.
MWD board member Randy Tackett said that while everyone appreciates the fire departments, the usage reports are important.
“We have 24 volunteer fire departments in Pike County and on average nine department won’t send in a monthly report showing what their usage was,” Randy Tackett said. “If they don’t send a report in, we’re supposed to send out an invoice for a $25 penalty to the departments.”
MWD Office/Compliance Manager Tammy Olson said she would start sending the penalty invoices out again in November.
“We’ll see if we can’t get them all sending them in,” Olson said.
Doug Tackett, Pike County Emergency Management director which oversees fire departments in the county, urges all departments to get the water usage reports in.
“I contact them (the departments) once I know they’re late,” Doug Tackett said. “We always try to help them (MWD) get the reports.”
Randy Courtney, president of the Pike County Firefighters Association says the departments need to do better getting the reports in.
“I urge all departments to get a report into the Mountain Water District,” Courtney said. “I’ll send out a notice to remind all chiefs and officers to be sure to get the reports in.”
Mountain Water District’s next board meeting has been rescheduled for Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
