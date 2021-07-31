A three vehicle collision on U.S. 23 July 25 resulted in two people being killed.
According to Pikeville Police, the initial investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lanes near Foxcroft, striking a second vehicle, causing that vehicle to be struck by a third vehicle.
Officer Tony Conn, public information officer for the Pikeville Police, said a passenger in the northbound vehicle, 43-year-old Rebecca Miller, of Pikeville, was transported from the scene to Pikeville Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by Pike County Deputy Coroner Zeb Hampton.
Conn said the driver of one of the southbound vehicles, 52-year-old Melissa Bowling of Sassafras, in Knott County, was transported from the scene to PMC and was pronounced dead by Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts.
Several other people were transported to PMC with various injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Lt. Chad Branham.