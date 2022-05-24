Events were held across the nation and locally during National Police Week May 15 through May 21.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Locally, Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville, laid wreaths at the final resting places of fallen troopers.
Troopers laid wreaths for fallen Trooper Jerome S. Clifton who was fatally shot October 1, 1980, Trooper Johnny Adkins who died as a result of an injury suffered November 19, 1995, while attempting to arrest a suspect, and Trooper Jonathan Leonard who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 119 in the Sidney community in Pike County on December 19, 2006.
The Pikeville Police Department honored the city’s fallen officers by placing wreaths at the fallen officers memorial at the Pike County courthouse as well as on the graves of Officer Scotty Hamilton who was shot while pursuing a suspect March 13, 2018, and Officer Alonzo Robinson whose end of watch was May 16, 1929.
The Pikeville Police Department also hosted a cookout May 19 inviting all police agencies in Pike County to attend.