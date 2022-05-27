On May 27, Candace Terrell, owner of the pet groomers business Bella Pooch received the award for Best Window Decoration in the City of Pikeville in celebration of “National Police Officer”Week.”
Terrell announced she has decided to donate the prizes donated by the Appalachian News-Express and Mountain Top Media to local charities.
The contest was a project of the City of Pikeville Tourism and Pikeville Police Department.
“We were honored to win this exciting contest held by our city and what better reason to celebrate than those who risk their lives daily to keep our community safe,” Terrell said. “In the spirit of giving, we would like to donate the generous winnings to two pillars of our city. We would like to donate the $1,000 of advertising from the Appalachian News Express to the Pike County Animal Shelter and the $1,000 of advertising from Mountain Top Media to Judi’s Place for Kids. We hope this will aid in the miraculous work that they do.”
Kevin Roberts, director of special events, said a panel of three judges — a member of the Pikeville Police Department, a member of the Pikeville Fire Department and a member of the Pikeville City Tourism Board judged all 14 entries, scoring on “creativity, police spirit, and effort in decoration.”
“This is something that the city felt that is important for the community to do to come together and show patriotism and to show the policemen that we support them and all they do for us in the spirit of National Police Week,” Robert said. “The window decorating has truly been an eye opener, just seeing outpouring of support from the various businesses, saying we support you we got your back.”
Pikeville Police Department Spokesman Officer Tony Conn said that the support of the public and the citizens means so much, there are five police officers here today.
“We live here in this community, work here, I bought my lab right here in this shop,” Conn said. “And the citizens of Pikeville know that when they call us we are here for them, our job is to protect them, our response time is three or four minutes to any business in town and we are going to take care of business for them.”