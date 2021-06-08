The Pike County Fiscal Court recently learned that the county will miss out on nearly $150,000 in reimbursements due to a previous administration’s failure to follow guidelines.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he recently requested an explanation from the state regarding the denial of reimbursement request for
engineering cost in regards to the Upper Pompey landslide acquisition project that occurred in 2011.
“We kept getting denied for reimbursement on that project,” Jones said. “I was wanting clarification on the reason why.”
The letter from the Kentucky Emergency Management (KEM) dated May 18, 2021 and signed by Stephanie Robey, assistant director of KEM indicates that the engineering services were not properly bid out in a competitive manner.
The project contract was given to Summit Engineering firm in Pikeville.
“The county certainly can use the $147,595.50 which is the amount requested for reimbursement,” Jones said.
The project occurred during the term of the late Wayne T. Rutherford, did include some federal money and according to the letter, ‘the subrecipient of federal awards must provide proof to the pass-through agency that proper procurement was followed in hiring contractors’.
“I’m going to follow up on this to get further clarification on this project reimbursement,” Jones said. “I’m not pointing fingers but it’s instances like this that has cost and continues to cost this county much need revenue.
“Even with situations like this, I and the members of this court remain committed to NOT raising property taxes,” Jones said.