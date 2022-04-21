A new board member was sworn in to serve on the Pike County Schools Board of Education during a board meeting on April 14.
Dr. Josh Leonard, of Belfry, is a graduate of the Pike County School District and a general dentist who owns a private practice in South Williamson. He will replace former Dist. 4 board member Nee Jackson, who resigned from his position on the board during the March 10 board meeting in order to become Pike County’s new emergency manager.
Leonard said that he has two children in the Pike County school system in Belfry, and he has thought about joining the board for several years. As the Dist. 4 board member, he will represent the Belfry area on the board.
“I’ve thought about it for years and wanted to give it a try and see if I could help out,” he said.
After being sworn in by Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Leonard delivered his first public comment, expressing his gratitude to the board for an opportunity to serve.
“I’d just like to say that I really appreciate the opportunity, and we’re excited — I’m excited; my family’s excited,” Leonard said. “We’re going to do the best we can to help the whole county out.”
Each of the board members offered words of encouragement to Leonard during their public comments. One of them was Dist. 5 board member Shane Hurley.
“I’d like to welcome Dr. Leonard to the board,” Hurley said. “I think he will do an excellent job.”
Superintendent Reed Adkins also welcomed Leonard and offered words of encouragement to him.
“I, too, would like to welcome everyone here and welcome Dr. Leonard to the board,” Adkins said. “We have the utmost confidence in the job that he’ll do, and we’re proud to have him on our board.”