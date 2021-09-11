The bridge on Beefhide Creek Road (CR 1906) located near Pilgrim Rest Church, 1.4 miles southwest of KY 610 in Pike County, is among those being replaced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 20.
Built in 1990, the two-lane structure carries an average daily traffic of 805 vehicles. Classified as “structurally deficient” (poor condition), the bridge was inspected on May 31 this year. The Bridging Kentucky project calls for a complete bridge replacement.
During the work, traffic will be diverted to a detour using Beefhide Creek, U.S. 23, Ky. 3527, and Ky. 610. Construction will take up to 75 days with an expected open-to-traffic date of December 4 this year.
This project is part of a 106-bridge design-build Bridging Kentucky contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a joint venture to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington, as well as HDR Engineering. The contract includes a total of 47 bridges in Highway District 12: three in Martin County, five in Floyd, one each in Johnson and Lawrence counties, 14 in Knott, 13 in Letcher, and 10 in Pike County.
The remaining 59 bridges in this contract are in other highway districts. The total amount of the 106-bridge contract is $93,306,747.44.
Eleven of the 47 in Highway District 12 are already finished and open to traffic.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky initiative is a commitment to improving safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespddans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.
Additional information about Bridging Kentucky is available on the program’s website: http://www.BridgingKentucky.com, which provides an overview, a list of frequently asked questions, and the full list of bridges that will be addressed. Additional updates are shared on social media sites: facebook.com/Bridging Kentucky, twitter.com/BridgingKY, and Instagram.com/BridgingKY.