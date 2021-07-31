For the second time in less than a year, Pike TV will see a change in channel managers.
During the Pike TV board meeting July 28, current channel manager Aaron Asbury presented his letter of resignation to the board.
Asbury’s resignation will take effect in early September.
Former channel manager Ronnie Hylton left to take a position with the Breaks Interstate Park in January, at which time Asbury was appointed channel manager.
Board Chairman Paul Patton thanked Asbury for his service to the channel and wished him well in his new endeavor.
Asbury will be taking a position with Appalshop in Whitesburg to work with their Appalachian Media Institute.
The board voted to accept Asbury’s resignation and voted to appoint current Pike TV technical manager David Chapman as interim channel manager.
The board also voted to continue accepting applications for other positions at Pike TV.