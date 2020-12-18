Training is underway for Pike County road department foremen on a new computer software system.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Dec. 15, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II explained what the new software will do.
“This new system will allow us to track the cost of every day’s work,” Jones said. “This is in both materials used, equipment and manpower.
“When it comes time to work on the budget next year, we’ll have a better idea where we’re spending money,” Jones said. “We’ll have a better idea of how long it takes to do various projects whether it's putting a drain in or cleaning a culvert out, it will help us better track material.”
As an example, Judge Jones brought up the amount of gravel purchased by the county.
“I think it's fair to state that in past years, the county spent more on gravel than we are now,” Jones said. “I’d like to know at the next court meeting just how much that is.
“That way we can tell when we buy gravel how much is going to each job,” Jones said. “That way, there’s not going to be any question about somebody misappropriating county gravel. We should be able to track it down to the ton with this new software.”
Jones said modernizing the tracking of materials and work is important.
“I think it was a wise investment to modernize the road department,” Jones explained. “In the past, everything was done on paper with no way to track any of the costs and it was really difficult to track materials.
“I really think this system brings the Pike County Road Department into the 21st century and will save the taxpayers money in the long run,” Jones said.
The new software system will be fully implemented after the training is complete which should be in the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.