The Appalachian Wireless Arena has announced a new country music concert in its lineup for this upcoming November.
American songwriter Riley Green will bring his “We Out Here” tour to Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, and he will perform with special guests, and fellow country artists, Corey Smith and Kameron Marlowe. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 17.
Green was named 2020 American Country Music Awards’ New Male Artist of the Year, and Billboard described Riley’s music as “accessible, winning songs.” He has previously toured with Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi. Meanwhile, Corey Smith is a country music singer-songwriter who has released 10 albums, including 2011’s Top 20 release “The Broken Record.” He has amassed 5.76 million listeners on Spotify, with more than 73 million streams and currently averaging over 1.13 million streams each month.
In addition, Kameron Marlowe has amassed 165 million on-demand streams of his country music through Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora, among others, as he has “exploded onto the country music scene, emerging as the big-voiced, authentic talent modern fans crave,” per his website.
Tickets can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at 126 Main Street, or on Ticketmaster. For more information on these events and the latest from the Appalachian Wireless Arena, call, (606)444-5500, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com, or visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page.
According to the Appalachian Wireless Arena, all dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.