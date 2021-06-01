As Pikeville’s cycling community has continued to grow, a new club in town has allowed local cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride together every week.
The Pikeville Cycling Club takes place at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Adams Plaza, which is located beside the Pikeville Farmer’s Market (130 Adams Lane). At least a dozen local cyclists, as well as people who travel from surrounding cities in Eastern Kentucky, gather every week in order to form community and ride together for miles around town.
Carolyn Hager, who founded the Pikeville Cycling Club two years ago, said she has always enjoyed riding her bike, but she never considered herself a cyclist until five years ago. Cycling refers to the hobby or activity of riding a cycle, including a bicycle, tricycle or unicycle. Although biking is similar to cycling, biking can also refer to riding a motorcycle, according to Bicycling magazine.
Once Hager started the activity around town, she said, people she knew began contacting her wanting more information about the activity and how they could start.
“I started cycling five years ago, and I really enjoyed it for fitness,” Hager said. “After that, people saw that I was riding, and I was being contacted almost daily. People just wanted information because I’ve always been an athlete so I would work out at centers, and when they saw I was doing this, they approached me.”
Hager said she often chose to ride in different cities outside of Pikeville at first because those cities already had established signage on its roads, informing drivers of the right-of-way of cyclists. When she first sought out Pikeville city officials a few years ago about putting up signage for cyclists within the city, she was told there was not enough need to justify the purchases of the signs.
Therefore, she said that she decided to start a cycling club in Pikeville in order to create a community and show the need for the signage on Pikeville’s roads. The club, as she explained, has grown in size over the past couple of years, from five or six participants on their first ride to 15-25 participants every week.
“Where I had already been helping everybody anyway, I thought that I would start me a little cycling club and make sure there’s a need,” she said. “At first, we didn’t have a lot of riders. We probably had several who were avid cyclists but not a lot of riders here, so I reached out to them. There were probably five or six who showed up on our first ride, but from there, it just took off.”
Hager said the club welcomes new cyclists of all ages and abilities, and every Tuesday, the club helps each cyclist ride at their own pace. First, the group meets at the Adams Plaza, and they begin their ride around the city, which consists of about 6-8 miles. Then, the group returns to Adams Plaza and they begin their second ride, which is at a more advanced pace that spans about 20 miles.
“How we do our rides is to make sure we accommodate everybody. We do our first ride about 6-8 miles,” Hager said. “We really go slow, like if you’ve never ridden a bike, at a beginner’s pace. It’s kind of a warm-up for our advanced cyclists to do that. Then we come back here, and we go on for 20 miles or so at a more advanced pace so that it meets all of the riders’ needs.”
The majority of the club’s participants are from Pikeville, but there are some who travel every week from Prestonsburg, Paintsville and Louisa, among other cities. Hager said that she believes the participants of the cycling club are one of the best groups of people because of their support for one another.
“It’s really more than just cycling. It’s like old family members,” she said. “It’s really a tight-knit cycling family, and we’re all here to support each other and we take care of each other. I think it’s one of those things where once you come and you see the friendly atmosphere and you’re welcomed, you know that you’re not required to go 20 miles an hour. It’s all about comfort.”
Jerry Blackburn is the club’s oldest participant at 74 years old. He started cycling in 1988 when he lived in Columbus, Ohio, and he said he wanted to continue cycling as a hobby once he moved to Pikeville several years ago. He also founded Pikeville’s pickleball group, which started about a year and a half ago and meets at the YMCA every week.
“I wanted something to do if I was going to move here,” he said. “They had a Market Ride here about three years ago. I came over, and Carolyn started getting a group together, and that started that. We’ve got a lot of things to do now.”
Blackburn is an advanced cyclist in the group, and he rides for about 20-25 miles on Tuesdays, in addition to about 45 miles on the weekends. He said he enjoys the activity for its fitness benefits, as well as the community he has formed.
“I just love doing it. Since ’88, that’s a long time to be riding every summer,” Blackburn said. “It’s just fun to do things with people who share the same interests as you, and it just keeps growing. We love it. You’re just going through there, and everybody’s doing the same thing. It’s fun.”
For more updates and information on the Pikeville Cycling Club, call Carolyn Hager at, (606) 424-0406, message Hager on Facebook or visit the Facebook group “Pikeville cycling club.”