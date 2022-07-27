WILLIAMSON, W.Va. —Those individuals on both sides of the Tug River who struggle daily with some form of addiction will be receiving a much-needed opportunity to find the help they need when the new Kathy Ireland Recovery Center opens next week in Williamson.
The recovery center, which officially begins operations July 25, is located on the third floor of the Williamson Memorial Hospital and is equipped with 10 detox beds and 36 residential beds.
Jennifer Reed, who is the executive director, said the facility includes a 3.7 Detox Center where individuals who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol are able to detox.
Depending on the individual, she said, the detoxification process can take as few as three days or as many as 10 days.
Reed said the purpose of detoxification is to provide a medical mediation process that is specifically geared toward assisting a substance abuser through the experience of acute withdrawal.
The residential aspect of the center, she said, is a 3.5, 28-day treatment process that entails medically assisted treatment programs.
“At a residential treatment center, patients are provided 24/7 monitoring that can help manage and sustain the gains they’ve made in detox, and they can do so without any distractions,” Reed said this week during an interview with Appalachian Newspapers. “The main goal of the residential center is to allow addicts the time they need to cope and minimize the risk of relapse.”
From a practical standpoint, Reed said the Kathy Ireland Recovery Center will be taking the fight directly to an enemy that to-date has shown no signs of withering and retreating.
From a personal standpoint, she said her hope is it will bring about noticeable and lasting change.
“I personally want to see a change in our area and communities, and I want to see Williamson shine again,” she said. “I also feel this is desperately needed in our area, and to have a treatment center like this is going to have a visible impact, not only in the communities of West Virginia, but in Kentucky as well because we will also be taking patients from there.”
Reed said there are no requirements for individuals to qualify, and that payment for services is typically billed to private insurance providers or Medicaid.
For more information, contact the center at, (855) 671-2411.