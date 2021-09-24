Pike County has a new health center.
The Freeburn Community Health Center is open and accepting new patients over 2 years of age.
“We are looking forward to serving the medical needs of the Freeburn community,” Dr. Lesley Dotson, Big Sandy Health Care Chief Medical Officer said.
The center offers various services such as acute care and a variety of lab testing including COVID-19, Strep and Influenza A and B, colon cancer screening, blood glucose and COVID-19 vaccinations.
The center also offers visits via telehealth and Zoom.
People visiting the Freeburn Health Center will see familiar faces. Advanced registered nurse practitioner was born and raised in Grapevine.
“I was a school nurse at Phelps High School,” said April Estep, who is also the clinic manager, said. “I’m from the area and
coming back to work here is the best.
“The nurses and providers at the center are all local so we have a connection to the community,” Estep said.
The clinic will eventually add additional services for patients.
“We are looking forward to having a lab and X-ray machine,” Estep said. “This will save people from traveling to Pikeville or South Williamson once these facilities are in place. I feel blessed to work in the same community where I was raised and where I know I’m needed.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said this is definitely a good addition to health care in the county.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Jones said. “I believe this will do more good for the Freeburn community than any single thing that could have been done.
“This is going to create some jobs in the community and it’s going to give quality health care access to the people in the Phelps, Freeburn, Majestic areas without having to drive 45 minutes to an hour,” Jones said.
The Freeburn Community Health Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment call, (606) 984-5484.
The center is part of the Big Sandy Health Care network of clinics which offers services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.