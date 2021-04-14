The Appalachian Center for the Arts and Pikeville’s Main Street Program have partnered with Pikeville High School’s “Teens Who Care UNITEd Club” program to create a new mural inspired by local students’ experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming public art event, “Paint by Numbers,” is set to take place along Division Street on the lawn adjacent to the Pike County Judicial Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 22. With the help of free-writing exercises, original artwork and photos, local students have created a narrative that will be translated into the city’s latest mural, which will be brought to life by local artist Jordan Justice. “Paint by Numbers” will culminate, city officials said, in the creation of the mural, and the public is invited to share the event with the artist and the students of the community.
Robin Irwin, the App’s executive director, expressed the significance of giving students a voice in this way.
“These students have had one of the most formative times in their lives disrupted by a truly unprecedented moment in American history, but it has also created moments of great introspection and resilience for them,” Irwin said. “In normal circumstances, young people often feel like they have no voice and are not heard or understood by the adults in their lives. At a time like this, we felt outreach to them and giving them the opportunity to express themselves and communicate these profound experiences was paramount to their well being and to bringing the community as a whole closer together.”
Minta Trimble, Pikeville Main Street director, said that this mural will contribute to an outdoor gathering space in the city’s downtown area, which they have been interested in creating for some time. This event, she said, will kick off this new outdoor gathering space.
“The City of Pikeville and our Board of Directors felt strongly about the creative community having an outdoor gathering place. It fulfills our vision of a place where people go to gather to create art, cultivate ideas and relax,” Trimble said. “This environment will foster and nurture a creative culture, integrate beauty and encourage an engaged citizenry. As downtown Pikeville continues to thrive and grow, it is the ideal location for this kind of intentional space. This Paint By Numbers project is a perfect kick-off and we delighted to be part of it.”
Pikeville High School teacher Kelly Scott, the mentor for the school’s Teens Who Care UNITEd Club, also shared her feelings on the significance of the event and the creation of the mural for her students.
“During the past year so many milestones of these students’ lives were missed, and this project allows them to share their thoughts and feelings in an artistic outlet. I am so honored to work with such a wonderful group of young men and women. It is nice to know they will be leading our community one day soon.”
