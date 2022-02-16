The Donate Life Kentucky partnership is “revolutionizing” elementary education by bringing its in-person program, Life is Cool, to an online platform for fourth-grade students in Kentucky, according to a statement from the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust for Life.
“The Circuit Clerks have been longtime advocates for the mission of organ donation. We are thrilled to support yet another groundbreaking advancement in donation education throughout Kentucky schools,” explains Pike Circuit Court Clerk, Anna Spears.
The Life is Cool program meets state-approved curriculum standards for topics such as organs, tissues, blood, corneas, and the importance of making healthy choices. The program is free to all teachers and parents.
Teachers will be able to register their class for the online program without disclosing student information and will have access to resources housed on the site as well. These resources include a digital teaching manual complete with topics for discussion, support materials for 10 teaching sessions, videos that complete each lesson, and a grade book that keeps track of student progress.
“It is my hope that our schools in Pike County will utilize this free opportunity to educate students on healthy choices and the mission of organ donation and transplantation,” says Spears.
The Life is Cool program moved to the online platform due to the pandemic so that students would still have a way to experience this educational program. The interactive, virtual program will provide even more students the memorable experience while helping them understand at an early age how organs can be used to help save lives.
“This program exemplifies why the Circuit Clerks have advocated for this mission since 1992. Our philanthropic partners Kosair Charities, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, and everyone who has donated a dollar over the years has made innovative education like this possible. I have been proud to promote the mission of donation and inspire more people to register as an organ donor. Every registered donor gives hope to over 1000 Kentucky children and adults waiting and in need of lifesaving transplants. All Pike County residents can register as a donor. There are no health or age limits. And all teachers and parents can participate in this new, engaging online platform,” says Spears.
To learn more about the Life is Cool program, visit, https://lifeiscoolky.org/about/.
To learn more about Kentucky’s Donate Life mission and register as a donor, visit, https://donatelifeky.org/.