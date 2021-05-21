Local pediatricians are teaming up in a new Pike County Health Department campaign to promote the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, debunk common vaccine myths and encourage parents and guardians to vaccinate their 12-15 year-old children.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an emergency use authorization in early May to support the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among children who are 12 years old and older, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subsequently approved the usage of the vaccine on younger Americans.
All Kentuckians who are 12 years old and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and all Kentuckians 16 years old and older can receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to help promote vaccinations among the 12-15 age group, the Pike County Health Department is working with pediatricians from across Pikeville in order to answer common questions about the vaccines for parents and guardians, debunk common myths about the COVID-19 vaccines for the general public and promote the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that this new campaign will be shared across print, online, social media, television and radio, and it will be focused on pediatricians helping to answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for parents and guardians.
“As will be normal, parents will have questions regarding the dosage, the safety, efficacy and
importance of whether their child needs to receive the vaccine or not. Obviously, parents will have questions, and who better to answer those questions than their trusted pediatrician?” Riley said. “We reached out to all pediatricians in Pike County to discuss the importance of communicating with parents during this time. It’s critical that everyone does their part, which means vaccinating as many people who are eligible, which includes the 12-15 year-olds.”
Riley said that there are approximately 17 million 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States, about 231,000 in Kentucky and about 2,500 in Pike County, which makes this an important age demographic to vaccinate in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
“That age demographic will have a huge impact on the community and transmission. Also, that age demographic has paid a huge price during the pandemic,” Riley said. “We don’t want to forget the fact that adolescents have sacrificed at least as much as others, both socially, emotionally, and educationally. They’ve paid a huge price, and now it’s their turn to be able to step up and get their shot of hope and contribute back to the safety of their family and their community.”
Dr. Michael Johnson, local pediatrician with Pikeville’s Crider-Johnson Pediatrics, is among the local pediatricians who debunked common vaccine myths in the campaign. His two oldest teenagers have already been vaccinated, and his third child is in the process of being fully vaccinated.
One of the myths that he debunked is the myth that the vaccine will alter a person’s DNA, growth or development in any way.
“There’s no evidence that these vaccines will affect your child’s DNA or affect their growth,” Dr. Johnson said. “The COVID vaccines do not interact with the DNA, they do not enter the cell’s nucleus where the DNA is located, and as such, there is no danger that the vaccine will affect your child’s DNA, growth or development in any way.”
Additionally, he debunked the myth that the vaccine will give the person COVID-19.
“This is not a live vaccine so as such, this vaccine cannot cause your child, or anyone who receives the vaccine, to get COVID-19 due to the vaccine,” Dr. Johnson said.
Another local pediatrician involved in the campaign is Dr. Aaronda Wells, pediatrician with Pikeville Medical Center. She said that her two children previously had COVID-19 and recovered, and they have since been vaccinated from COVID-19.
“If your child has had COVID-19 and has recovered, they absolutely should still get vaccinated,” Dr. Wells said. “We do not know how long immunity from COVID-19 lasts with natural immunity. We are doing tests still to see how long your vaccination will last. We know we’re at about 6 months with good coverage from your vaccination. My children both had COVID-19. My children were both vaccinated.”
Dr. Wells said she recommends for her patients to receive the vaccine if they are eligible, and she emphasized the importance of everyone who is eligible for the vaccine getting vaccinated because it will allow for the general public as a whole to return to daily activities like normal.
“If we can reach herd immunity, which is a percentage of about 70 percent of all of our local people being immunized against COVID, then we can get back to doing normal life again,” she said. “So our kids can go to class like normal, they can see their friends like normal, they can go to the movies, they can do all the things that they used to do and have a great time doing them.”
Dr. Kishore Gadikota, Pikeville Medical Center pediatrician, also participated in the campaign, and he recommends that the 12-15 age group get vaccinated. This is because, as he explained, teenagers also have a responsibility to protect their community.
“The teen also has the responsibility to protect himself or herself, their own family members, their elders, their younger siblings and protect the community,” Dr. Gadikota said. “I would recommend to my patients to get their vaccines as soon as they are eligible to get one because the vaccine is safe and it’s effective. It protects them from COVID, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Vaccine site information
Here is a list of all the COVID-19 vaccine site locations in Pike County where COVID-19 vaccinations are offered. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Appalachian Drug - 9613 Millard Highway, Pikeville. (606)754-5186.
• ARH Tug Valley Regional Medical Center - 260 Hospital Drive, South Williamson. (855)274-2273. arhcovid19.com.
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton. (606)639-2273.
• Citizens Drug - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps. (606)456-3446.
• Commonwealth Pharmacy - 5425 North Mayo Trail #102, Pikeville. (606)437-0701.
• CVS Pharmacy - 197 Appalachian Plaza, South Williamson. (606)237-6230.
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville. (606)437-7333.
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City. (606)754-0221.
• Faith Pharmacy - 140 Adams Lane #500, Pikeville. (606)509-6337.
• Family Pharmacy - 412 Central Avenue, South Williamson. (606)237-7430.
• Food City Pharmacy - 28093 Thompson Plaza, South Williamson. (606)237-1175.
• Food City Pharmacy - 215 Cassidy Blvd., Pikeville. (606)437-9209.
• Food City Pharmacy - 2138 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville. (606)432-2044.
• First Care Urgent Care - 115 Lee Avenue, Pikeville. (606)727-5296.
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper. (606)631-3327.
• Mountain Medicine Pharmacy - 8857 Meta Highway, Pikeville. (606)637-9011.
• Nichols Apothecary - 220 Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City. (606)754-5076.
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville. (606)432-2274.
• Pike County Health Department - 119 River Drive, Pikeville. (606)509-5500. pikecountyhealth.com. PCHD’s walk-in clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, or patients can make an appointment. If you or a loved one are homebound, call the health department so they can make arrangements for home service.
• Pikeville Medical Center - 911 Bypass Road, Pikeville. (606)218-3500. pmcvaccine.com. At PMC, anyone 12 years old or older can receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, anyone 16 years old or older can receive a Moderna vaccine and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Upper Levisa Clinic Pharmacy - 137 North Levisa Road, Mouthcard. (606)835-4991.
• Valley Discount Pharmacy - 6758 U.S. Highway 23, South #7, Pikeville. (606)639-2415.
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr. (606)427-9007.
• Walgreens - 5571 Collins Highway, Pikeville. (606)639-4588.
• Walgreens - 4209 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville. (606)432-0331.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville. (606)432-6177.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson. (606)237-0477.
These provided pharmacies were included as COVID-19 vaccination sites on Kentucky’s official COVID-19 vaccine site location map.
Additionally, Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can call Eastern Kentucky’s regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606)437-3865, and (606)437-3866.