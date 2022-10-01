New Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole is no stranger to the fire service or to the Pikeville Fire Department.
His uncle, Tommy Hall, was a previous chief of the department and his dad, John, served as a fire marshal and captain with the department.
Johnny said that, while he always wanted to move up the ranks, it was a surprise to him to be named chief.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to move up in the ranks in fire service and I guess it’s God’s plan that He wanted me to do this, and I need to accept that this is what He has in store for me,” Johnny said.
Johnny said that, as soon as he turned 18, he put his application in and became a volunteer.
“I started out as a 911 dispatcher with the city in 2002 and switched to full time at the fire department in 2008,” he said. “The fire service is a calling; a family and I’m honored to be a part of that.”
Johnny said that, as he takes over as chief, one of the biggest things he wants to improve is the interaction with the community.
“We had the COVID pandemic and that cut down on a lot of community interaction,” Cole said. “My goal is for the guys and myself to get out in the community more, see the children and the elderly residents and let them know that we are friendly faces.
“I’m very big on kids; my son will be turning 12 next year, so introducing him at an early age was only natural,” he said. “But if we can impact a child’s life early, then when they turn 18 or 21 that maybe they will have an interest in joining the fire service either with us or perhaps a county volunteer department.”
Johnny said Pikeville is very blessed to have all the training facilities at Station 1 and the training continues every shift.
“We have instructors here in the department and we have instructors who come in to help keep our training current,” he said. “We are a multi-faceted department with every firefighter trained as an EMT, we have firefighting, rescue, a water rescue team, a wildlife fire team and honor guard, so we are training constantly.”
Johnny said that new apparatus will soon be coming in.
“By the end of this year we should be getting our new tower truck which will be the newest model out there with a 100 plus foot tower,” he said. “We are also getting a squad truck which is similar to an engine, but we can also do rescue off of it and we will be getting another fire engine to replace some of our older equipment.”
He said the department is in the process of securing a new station location, too.
“We are working on moving the current station 2 from Island Creek to a location near Fazoli’s restaurant on the south end of the city on U.S. 23,” Johnny said. “This will help lower the ISO rating for residents and businesses too.”
Johnny said he’s wanting to get more of a family feeling with the fire service brotherhood and sisterhood within the department.
“We have a lot of new people and I want them to experience that camaraderie,” he said. “This is a second family and I’m hoping and praying we can get to where it used to be years ago and that the off-duty interactions and learning the families and just being there for each other.”
“I encourage all of the community and people who may have an interest in this type of field of work to just stop by and see us,” Johnny said. “Get to know us and bring your kids by letting us be a part of their lives and let them know that firemen and police are people they can trust and count on.”