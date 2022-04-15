The Pikeville City Commission heard the first reading of an ordinance, which would establish a process for future non-exclusive, broadband franchises to operate within the city, during its April 11 meeting.
Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis read the terms of the ordinance to the commission during the meeting, and he specified that the ordinance pertains to broadband and wireless network services, not cable television. The ordinance, he said, provides general outlines for companies who wish to apply for future franchise agreements with the city in order to offer their broadband and wireless network services using the city’s right of way, or utility lines.
“As you know, we’ve had several companies that now want to use our right of way to put broadband fiber up, and typically, all the other people are paying some type of fee for the right to be in our public right of ways — our telephone poles and wires,” Davis said. “So, this just kind of follows along and adds these new classes of customers that we’ve never had before, for them to go through the same kind of process, add minimum requirements, safety standards and maintenance fees similar to what we already receive.”
The ordinance establishes guidelines for companies to follow if they wish to apply to establish a franchise with the city. The guidelines pertain to general rules that companies would need to abide by when operating within the city. For example, all companies would need to abide by all existing laws, regulations, standards and ordinances in order to continue the franchise, and they would also need to issue notice to the city of any foreclosures, bankruptcies, cancellations or other changes.
The guidelines also pertain to the fees that companies would be asked to pay for applying and operating the franchise, as well as for non-compliance.
The franchises, which would be non-exclusive for the city, would operate for a 10-year duration. For any companies that wish to apply to operate using the city’s right of way, there would be an application fee of $10,000. The annual franchise fee would be a minimum of $25,000, or 3 percent of the company’s gross revenue from providing telecommunication services to customers within the City of Pikeville.
If the company does not receive revenue from offering services to customers within the City of Pikeville, then they must pay an annual franchise fee greater than or equal to the minimum franchise fee of $25,000, or the amount equal to $2 per linear foot of facilities plus $3,000 for each wireless facility, other than small wireless facilities, and $270 for each small wireless franchise.
As this was the first reading of the ordinance, the Pikeville City Commission has not approved it yet. After the second reading, the commission will vote on the ordinance.