A new regional call center has been developed in Eastern Kentucky with the goal of helping people register for a COVID-19 vaccination if they do not have access to a computer.
The new call center is a regional collaboration between five health departments, the emergency preparedness branch of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, two hospitals in Eastern Kentucky (Pikeville Medical Center and Appalachian Regional Healthcare) and Pike County Emergency Management. Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the call center is primarily for residents of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties who do not have access to register for a vaccination online and who are eligible for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or who are 60 years old or older.
She said there are many senior citizens over the age of 70 years old who have contacted the Pike County Health Department with questions about how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, due to their lack of access to a computer and the Internet. Therefore, they decided to develop a call center to help provide resources to those people who are most in need during the pandemic.
“The regional call center is set up to provide registration assistance for COVID-19 vaccines for those individuals without Internet access or the ability to register on their own,” Riley said. “The volunteers manning the call center phones will be nursing students with nurse faculty supervisors. Volunteers will be able to assist callers with COVID-19 vaccine registration and other available resource information from their community. This is not to schedule or re-schedule appointments. This will allow volunteers to register individuals with providers to be scheduled for a vaccine.”
The center will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it will service the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center, and they are: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and (606) 437-3866.
Riley emphasized, though, that people who have the ability to register online should still do so. Any Kentuckians who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or anyone who is 60 years old or older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com.
Phase 1a includes healthcare personnel, first responders and long-term care facilities. Phase 1b included people who are 70 years old or older, K-12 school personnel and other first responders who were not vaccinated in 1a. Phase 1c includes anyone 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers. Those who are 16-plus with high-risk conditions and frontline essential workers cannot register for a vaccine yet.
John Hunt, Region 11’s regional preparedness coordinator with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said that this call center will mainly be for people who do not have access to a computer or the Internet and will not impact the registration of any people who have registered online.
“This is for the folks that don’t have Facebook, don’t have Internet, that have challenges with trying to do that,” Hunt said. “That’s all this call center is trying to help.”
Riley provided an update on Pike County’s ongoing vaccination efforts.
“Vaccinations are continuing to play out. We’re working with 1a and 1b, and most available vaccine sites are able to pre-register 60 and older and utilize available vaccines for the 1c 60 and older,” Riley said. “Public Health hopes to get an update on vaccine availability and to see vaccines available for 1c’s 16 and older in the high-risk categories hopefully by early March.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Feb. 9 that the federal government has increased Kentucky’s vaccine supply for the third time in two weeks, this time by six percent, for a total increase of 28 percent.
“The White House announced that we are going to get six percent more next week — that is on top of the previous increases and will have us up 28 percent over what we were previously getting three weeks ago,” Beshear said in a statement. “It’s not enough, but it’s great.”
The vaccination phases in Kentucky’s plan consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley also provided an update on Pike County’s COVID-19 cases. As of presstime Feb. 11, Pike County’s total number of cases was 4,931 cases, with 894 of those being active cases. 3,986 people were considered recovered, and 51 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, as of Feb. 11, there were 43 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 30 of them being Pike County residents. Of those 43 total patients, 13 were in the ICU and five required ventilators. The total ICU occupancy rate for the county’s hospitals was at 78 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 25 percent.
Pike County has seen 135 newly reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. Riley noted is significantly lower than the first seven days of January, where the county saw 440 newly reported cases with Jan. 7 hitting the peak of 92 new cases reported in a single day.
“We’ve definitely seen a decline in numbers,” Riley said. “We’re seeing a decline, finally, in hospitalizations and ICU and ventilator occupancy.”
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
