An aluminum tank manufacturing company called Appalachian Tank, Inc., has signed a deal with the City of Pikeville to move into the spec building at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park and fill the vacancy that the former tenant, SilverLiner LLC, left behind.
Appalachian Tank, Inc., which is under Platinum Tank Group, officially took ownership of the spec building at Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park on Nov. 3. The former tenant SilverLiner LLC was a local tank manufacturing company that declared bankruptcy in June 2020.
Platinum Tank Group President and Owner Tony Roberts said that he learned about SilverLiner’s situation from one of his largest distributors, who showed him an article in the Appalachian News-Express about a lawsuit involving SilverLiner, as well as its bankruptcy. Roberts said he contacted the newspaper’s office to learn more information, and he connected with Appalachian Newspapers Publisher and City Economic Development Board Member Jeff Vanderbeck, who helped introduce him to people in the city.
Roberts said he saw an opportunity to create a new tank manufacturing company in Pikeville, where he could establish another location for his aluminum tank products, while hiring qualified local people to work the available positions.
“We’ve been in the game for a long, long time,” Roberts said. “All of the indicators said that there was an excellent opportunity (in Pikeville).”
Platinum Tank Group is the parent company of four entities that specialize in manufacturing aluminum tank trailers and truck tanks for transporting petroleum, crude oil, hot products and dry bulk. The four other companies include Remtec, Columbia Remtec Manufacturing, LBT and Almac Tank International. The first company started in 1979, and the companies have a combined total of 125 years of ownership, according to Manufacturing North America.
Roberts, who is originally from Canada, first visited Pikeville in September 2020 in order to learn more about the city where he was interested in establishing Appalachian Tank, Inc. Over the past year, he has met with members of the Economic Development Board, the Pikeville City Commission and the Pike County Fiscal Court, among others, in order to become more accustomed to the city and learn more about its history and people. He said he has been very pleased with what he has seen so far.
“This is one of those cities that has responded to the fact that life’s going to change, and they did something about it,” Roberts said. “Instead of waiting and complaining, they took action, and I think that’s a defining element that I find very, very attractive. … All I can say is that the positive energy and the desire to see improvement, jobs and everything else is electronic. It’s just electricity; it’s wonderful.”
Pikeville City Mayor Jimmy Carter said that the city is ready to grow and he is proud to welcome Appalachian Tank, Inc., to the community.
“The addition of this respected and proven company to our area is another recognition of Pikeville’s strengths and great potential,” Carter said. “I’d especially like to thank Tony Roberts for selecting our city for Appalachian Tank’s new home, as well as his commitment to create 50 new jobs in this community. We look forward to working closely with their team to complete this project.”
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that Appalachian Tank, Inc., coming to Pikeville shows how the city continues to grow and how new opportunities and announcements continue to be made for the benefit of the community.
“Everyone working in local government is focused on building on our recent accomplishments to make this city the best place to live and work in the region,” Elswick said. “I’m proud of this agreement to bring Appalachian Tank to Pikeville, and I look forward to showing more employers, tourists and families all that we have to offer.”
The output goal by the end of the year, Roberts said, would be about 250 tanks. He shared more information, though, on what those tanks will look like once they’re out of the manufacturing plant.
“One thing that people need to understand is that we’re, initially, starting with the vessel — the tank — so Pikeville will not see a finished product come out of the plant driving down the road,” Roberts said. “They’ll see the vessel that gets distributed to South Carolina, Iowa, Pennsylvania, different places that will do final assembly work, and/or vessels that will go back to our facility in Omaha, Nebraska. We’re looking at just the vessels initially here. Our greatest need is aluminum welders so that’s why the plant will start with that.”
Roberts emphasized how he wants to hire local people in the region for the company’s available positions, as well as for any vendors and suppliers that they need. He connected with Chuck Sexton, with One East Kentucky, who was instrumental in applying for grants and workforce help.
Regarding the hiring of welders, though, Roberts said that there are certain certifications that a person must receive in order to weld tankers that are used to transport hazardous materials, like petroleum products. Therefore, upon looking into Pikeville as the site of the company, Roberts said he was interested in coordinating with a local technical school to help create curriculum that could teach students how to weld aluminum, based on the company’s standards, in order to potentially be hired.
“One of the processes of entering into a territory and then looking into opportunities is finding out where you can get some help,” Roberts said. “All of our other companies are associated to technical schools, and we do actually work with them, primarily on procedures. All of them have seen what we do and see what we do, and they recognize the aluminum content that we require and the work that we look for so they have a good feeling. It was only natural to find the same organizations in this region, and we’ve walked into one of the best we’ve ever seen, this Big Sandy group.”
Roberts coordinated with the Big Sandy Community and Technical College in order to provide training curriculum for students who want to learn welding, based on the company’s standards, and become certified to weld for the company.
“We were able to sit down with them and iron our way through a whole process, from recruitment, to testing and training, to eventual hiring,” Roberts said. “This curriculum was made in cooperation with us and will include all of our welding procedures so the individuals are not learning how to weld aluminum only. They’re learning how to weld aluminum for us with our procedures to get the certificates required by the Department of Transportation.”
BSCTC President Dr. Sherry Zylka said that she was contacted about the possibility of offering curriculum in the college’s welding program that would be specifically focused on welding for the new company. She said that the program idea fit well with the college’s mission.
“We are all about getting people in, getting them trained and getting their certificates and degrees so that they can go out into the workforce, and stay in this community, too,” Dr. Zylka said. “That’s what I really like about this company. They’re committed to helping people in the region get jobs and also they’re committed to working with Big Sandy to help facilitate that because there are certain things that we don’t have that we are looking at to upgrade the skills to meet what their training needs are.”
Dr. Zylka said that she is looking forward to partnering with Appalachian Tank, Inc.
“I’m just really excited about the opportunity here and the possibility and what it means for our community,” she said. “To get this company to come in and work with Big Sandy, that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to provide a skilled workforce for the region, and the more that we can do this and build these partnerships, the better it is for everyone involved — not only the students, but the families and the communities that we live in.”
Roberts said that it is important to create a high-quality product through high-quality employees, and that is why it may take several months before the employees are trained and ready to begin working on assembling and building the tanks. He said he plans to slowly build the team over time.
“We’re going to populate the company with highly talented, high-quality individuals to match the market that we have to service and to make it successful. We do have a backlog already that we’re ready to transfer here at the moment,” Roberts said. “We’re capable of building so that where we will get to will really be defined by what level we’re able to integrate and grow. You can’t just pick 50 people up, put them in a shop and start building something. That doesn’t happen. It’s going to be a two-year program to get to a very good level, and where it goes from there, the sky’s the limit. There’s nothing stopping us from doing what we want to do and grow.”