A new residential treatment center has recently opened in Pike County that focuses on treatment and recovery for women who are battling addiction.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Aug. 17 for the Judi Patton Center for Families, a new female-only substance abuse disorder residential treatment facility that is operated by WestCare and is located at 5971 Poor Bottom Road in Elkhorn City. WestCare is a faith-based, behavioral health and human services non-profit organization that has provided services to help substance abuse and homelessness in Eastern Kentucky throughout the past 16 years.
Several current local and state legislators attended the ceremony, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Dist. 92 state Rep. John Blanton, Dist. 93 state Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton, Dist. 95 Ashley Tackett Lafferty, Dist. 31 state Sen. Phillip Wheeler and Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, as well as former Kentucky Gov. Paul Patton and former Kentucky First Lady Judi Patton, the center’s namesake.
Beshear spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing how the new center offers hope to women who struggle from substance abuse.
“We know the road to recovery from addiction is one of the hardest journeys any human being can make,” Beshear said. “We also know it’s a journey way too many of our people are on. But there is hope, and there is help, and it’s found in places like this. Judi’s passion for helping others goes back to her childhood here in Pike County. You’ve made all of us proud and grateful for your service, your dedication and your citizenship.”
During the ceremony, WestCare Kentucky leaders said that the Judi Patton Center for Families will help women build a foundation that empowers them to become responsible in their recovery journey. The facility offers individual and group counseling, vocational skills development, alcohol and drug education classes, relapse prevention, HIV/AIDS education, parenting classes and counseling, family and significant other educational/support services and more.
Additional services include GED attainment, Medically Assisted Treatment and supportive employment programs. The length of stay at JPCF is a minimum of 90 days with the focus of treatment varying to meet individual goals and needs.
Richard Steinberg, president and CEO of WestCare, spoke about the significance behind naming the center after Judi Patton, who has been an advocate for women and children who have survived domestic violence. Her advocacy earned awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Commissioner’s Award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, among others.
“Judi Patton has dedicated her life to serving others. She has tirelessly advocated for the health and well-being of women, children and families, especially in her mountain home,” Steinberg said. “Her work is inspiring and has helped countless vulnerable people in crisis. WestCare Kentucky is excited to launch this new, life-saving treatment program bearing her name. The Judi Patton Center for Families will greatly increase access to care for women with behavioral health needs. Just as important, it will provide resources and hope for a healthier, happier future for women and their families.”
According to WestCare, the JPCF program and building were designed so children would be able to stay in the facility with their mothers, as separation from children is a major barrier for many women who would otherwise seek treatment. Due to COVID-19 conditions, JPCF cannot currently allow children to stay at the facility, but WestCare leaders hope this policy can be revisited once a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children under 12.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Patton also gave a speech, in which she said she felt humbled by the recognition that she has received. She said that she believed WestCare deserved more credit for the facility, as they work to help women struggling from substance abuse disorder.
“I appreciate the honor and am very humbled to have my name placed on this facility, but it is WestCare, a faith-based nonprofit organization which saw the need in Eastern Kentucky, that deserves the credit,” Patton said. “This is an issue, which can affect any family, that we all need to be concerned about.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones acknowledged how the rate of drug overdoses has only increased in 2020. A recent report by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy found that overdose deaths increased by 49 percent in 2020, with more than 1,964 Kentuckians dying of a drug overdose in that year. In Pike County, there were 25 overdose deaths recorded. Additionally, there were 19 recorded overdoses in Knott County, 17 in Perry County, 16 in Floyd County and 14 in Harlan County. Jefferson County had the most resident overdose deaths of any county, with 512 reported.
Experts have reported that this drastic increase is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a particularly lethal supply of fentanyl and fentanyl-analog that circulated in the drug market over the past year.
While Jones said that 25 people is too many to be dying of an overdose in Pike County, he said that he believes there would be a lot more drug overdose deaths if it weren’t for organizations like WestCare and Addiction Recovery Care who have created addiction treatment centers and programs in Eastern Kentucky to help people battling addiction.
“We’ve lost so many people to substance abuse,” Jones said. “It’s an ongoing problem and it seems to be getting worse. With that said, I can only imagine how many more people we would have lost without programs like WestCare saving and transforming lives.”
For more information on WestCare’s new Judi Patton Center for Families, call, (606)772-3011, or email, tiffany.stone@westcare.com.