On January 22, forty-five new Kentucky State Police troopers graduated from the KSP Academy, and six of those new troopers were assigned to Post 9 in Pikeville.
Troopers James Cress from Slemp in Perry County, Joshua Diles from Phelps in Pike County, Dalton Kidd from Grethel in Floyd County, Adam Pierce from Elkhorn City in Pike County, Christopher Tyree from Whitesburg in Letcher County and Braxton Whitmore from Hazard in Perry County reported for duty Jan. 25.
Supervisors at Post 9 conducted a full inspection on the new troopers’ equipment which included their cruisers.
Trooper Diles said a sense of service inspired him to become a trooper.
“I felt a calling that I was meant to do something with my life and I saw a need that the Kentucky State Police needed people and I thought this was the right place for me,” Diles said. “I’m happy to be home and serving my community.”
One of the newly-assigned troopers may be familiar, especially to University of Pikeville football fans. Trooper Whitmore played for four years with the Bears as he attained his degree in criminal justice at UPike.
“Ever since I was in college, I knew I wanted to serve in some way,” Whitmore said. “The state police was my calling.”
Trooper James Cress echoed many of the same sentiments of desire and service.
“This was one of the dreams I had since I was a little boy,” Cress said. “I spent nine years in the Marine Corps and after I got out I started working on this dream.”
Betsy Layne high school alumni Trooper Dalton Kidd wants to help his community.
“I want to better my community and make it a safer place for everybody,” Kidd said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Post 9 Spokesman Trooper Michael Coleman said the six new troopers are welcomed.
“Any time we can get new troopers it’s great,” Coleman said. “That puts more people out on the road which gives you more protection around the clock and more units available when we have emergency calls.
“So anytime we have a new batch of troopers come in, everyone is super excited about it,” Coleman said.
Elkhorn City native Trooper Adam Pierce is also looking forward to serving in his new role as a trooper.
“I was excited to get my home post,” Pierce said. “I was the last one to pick Post 9.
“It’s always been my dream to come and work at my home post,” Pierce said. “I just like to help people, always have and now I get to serve and protect here at home.”
Trooper Christopher Tyree from Letcher County also expressed his excitement to be at Post 9.
Post commander Capt. Randy Surber shares the enthusiasm of having the new troopers.
“We are fortunate with this class because five of the six reside in our post district,” Surber said. “That means that unlike other classes where they get trained then they transfer out to their hometown.”
All 45 new troopers were members of the 100th cadet class that graduated since the inception of the agency in 1948.
In addition to completing t24 weeks of intense training, seventeen cadets earned their associate’s degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
At Post 9, two troopers, Diles and Pierce, received their associate’s degrees.
The new troopers began their patrol duties Jan. 26 with their field training officers. This phase of their training will last for approximately three months.
