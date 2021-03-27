Building Corridor Q — new U.S. 460 in Pike County — started May 17, 2002 with the section from US 23 at Sookey’s Creek to Stagger Fork. The first eight miles of the 16.7-mile highway, from US 23 to Marrowbone, opened in December 2014. The stretch from Ky. 80 at Beaver to the Virginia state line officially welcomed traffic Nov. 9.
The middle section of the $576 million project, from Marrowbone to Beaver, includes two of the highway’s 14 bridges, twin spans over Pond Creek at Draffin and over Russell Fork and Ky. 80 at Dunleary Hollow, according to a statement from KYTC.
The tallest bridge in Kentucky
The bridge over Pond Creek at Draffin holds the distinction of the tallest bridge of any kind in Kentucky, measuring 324 feet from the creek bottom below to the top of the bridge deck at centerline. The twin spans cross Pond Creek, a county road, and railroad tracks. For comparison purposes, the bridge is 18 feet, 9 inches taller than the Statue of Liberty.
Under construction since August 24, 2017, each span of the Pond Creek bridge is 1,000 feet long. Bush & Burchett of Allen, Floyd County, was awarded the $26,931,407.55 contract in June 2017, with a completion time of 800 working days. The work is approximately 40 percent complete, with an expected finish date around April 30, 2023.
The Kentucky General Assembly designated the westbound span Staff Sgt. Donte Price Memorial Bridge, to honor the late Pike County veteran who served in Iraq. The eastbound span, also designated by the Kentucky General Assembly, is Harrell Caudill Memorial Bridge, in honor of the late Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee whose last assignment was as an inspector on the U.S. 460 project.
Russell Fork spans named for Philip Epling, Scotty Hamilton
The $65,573,000.00 contract for the Russell Fork bridge was awarded to low bidder Triton Construction of St. Albans, WV. Clearing and grubbing the site started January 18, 2021 on the 850 working day contract. Barring unforeseen issues, the bridge should be finished in April 2026. The twin span structure curves gently as it crosses a county road below, railroad tracks, Russell Fork of the Big Sandy, and Ky. 80. The westbound span is 2,819 feet long, the eastbound 2,884 feet long.
Like other bridges on the new highway, both spans of the Russell Fork bridge have been designated by the Kentucky General Assembly. The eastbound bridge is the Philip Epling Memorial Bridge, in honor of the late Elkhorn City businessman/entrepreneur; the westbound bridge is the Scotty Hamilton Memorial Bridge, in honor of the Pikeville Police Officer who was murdered while on duty March 13, 2018.
U.S 460 is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System, the primary initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission when the agency was created in 1965 to “open a historically isolated region to development and commercial markets,” according to the ARC website.
Five excess excavation areas created by the project will be deeded to the Pike County Fiscal Court for use as economic development sites. Size of the sites range from 29 acres at Wolfpen (near state line) to 264 at John Moore Branch. The other sites are at Wolfpit (108 acres), Stonecoal (130 acres), and Jessie’s Branch (103 acres). Development can be fine-tuned to county needs and can include manufacturing, housing, technology, wholesale, and retail enterprises. The Pike County Fiscal Court is authorized to determine the use of the sites, according to guidelines set forth in the deeds.
