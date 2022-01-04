The new year came in with vengeance as flash flooding hit portions of Pike County Jan. 1.
Swift water rescue teams fanned out throughout the county to assist residents who suddenly found their residences or vehicles surrounded by flood waters.
Rescues were conducted in several areas including Belfry, Big Creek, Sidney and in the City of Coal Run.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said the northern portion of the county was hit the hardest.
“This basically hit Coal Run, which was hit really hard, northward and eastward,” Tackett said. “Some areas got three inches plus of rain in just a few hours.”
City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott declared a local state of emergency after inspecting the damage.
“Nearly every road in every holler became a river during this storm due to the sheer volume of rain,” Scott said. “I along with city commissioners, maintenance crews, police, public safety officers and fire department were out trying to assist residents.
“I really don’t know of an area within the city limits that did not sustain some type of damage,” Scott said. “I declared the emergency in hopes that assistance from the state and federal agencies can be fast-tracked to help with clean-up and repair costs that I believe will be staggering.”
Shortly after Scott declared his emergency declaration, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones declared a state of emergency.
“There has been damage to county infrastructure, bridges, roads, culverts,” Jones said. “But above that, there have been several homes and businesses that have sustained damage due to the flood waters.
“This storm system moved in and dropped several inches of rain in a very short period of time,” Jones said. “First responders were conducting rescues in several areas of the county simultaneously.”
Assessments are ongoing, Jones said.
“Assessment of damages will be ongoing for the next couple of days,” Jones said. “This has been a very significant event in areas that were still recovering from flooding that occurred in September of last year.
“We are definitely going to need assistance from the state and federal government,” Jones said.
As assessment of the damages continue, Tackett urged residents who sustained damage to document that damage with pictures and video if possible and to contact his office so they can compile the information.
“This will help us when we send our data into Frankfort to hopefully meet the standards the state has to send assistance,” Tackett said. “Plus, the documentation will help expedite claims to insurance companies for both homes and businesses.”
Both Tackett and Jones said the damage ranged from light to some homes being destroyed.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for the entire commonwealth due to tornadoes that hit several areas New Year’s Eve and the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
92nd Dist. state Rep. John Blanton said he has been in touch with officials within his district which covers Knott, Magoffin and a part of Pike counties.
“We’ve been hit hard in the past few days,” Blanton said. “But we are resilient, and we will rebound back from this.”
Pike County officials say as the damage assessments continue, county crews continue getting roads cleared and reopen as quickly and as safely as possible.