Most businesses and government agencies will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Jan. 1, and there will be no mail delivery on that day. USPS currently has no plans to limit services on New Year’s Eve, but customers are advised to check with their local post office for hours of operation on Dec. 31.